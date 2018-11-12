Woman Stopped from entering Louvre Museum with a revealing Dress

Australian Instagram blogger Newsha Syeh claims she was denied entry to the Louvre Museum in Paris because a guard thought her outfit was too revealing.

An Australian Instagram influencer is fighting back via social media after she says she was denied entrance to one of France’s most iconic cultural institutions.

Newsha Syeh, 25, told her 238,000 followers that she wasn’t allowed to enter the Louvre museum in Paris because of her revealing outfit. Syeh wore a low-cut black dress that stopped just below her seat and continued down to her ankles with sheer black material in unique patterns.

“An Australian witch in Paris,” Syeh captioned a photo of herself, which showed her enjoying a coffee at a cafe while wearing the risqué outfit.

Syeh added that she was devastated to be denied entrance, sharing that she “was heartbroken.” She also posted a screenshot of her Google search to determine whether the museum has a dress code.

She found an unofficial review that said, “There is no Louvre dress code, you can wear for visiting the Louvre what you want. Just have in mind that you are going to walk A LOT. Bring comfortable shoes. Dress in layers, like an onion.” On the museum’s website, no specific dress code is listed. However, in Section 1, Article 2 of the site, it does state that guests are not allowed to “wear swimsuits, or be naked, bare-chested or barefoot.”