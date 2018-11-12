Your Daily Horoscope For November 12, 2018

Check out your horoscope predictions..!

Aries

Decisions about career and finance will keep you preoccupied today. After a hectic day, all you may want to do is relax. In that case, Ganesha may send a short but pleasurable trip your way, which is sure to rejuvenate you. Group activity suggests you will make more friends, says Ganesha.

Taurus

You will win the heart of your family members today, forecasts Ganesha. Try and delay auction bids or sealed tenders. Job aspirants may look forward to belated success in interviews. Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all critical matters.

Gemini

An auspicious and progressive day awaits you. Along with your daily work, you will also be able to tackle your personal issues as well. You will establish an emotional bonding with some person, or will feel the need to. It is a good day to ponder over issues such as partnership or marriage. It is a profitable day to sell anything, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Be ready to get into the shoes of a juggler today, says Ganesha. Multi-tasking is the need of the hour, my friend! But, no worries for you will be energetic and deft. Pending pile of work will be finished with ease. Seemingly impossible tasks will be finished in a blink of an eye. Just snap your fingers, and given today’s generous stars, you can be rest assured to get a helping hand, provided that you ask.

Leo

You will have to bear more responsibilities in the office. You need to carefully weigh your alternatives before making a decision. On the personal front, you will need to watch against minor conflicts with your partner cropping up. You will be able to take part in entertaining and fun activities, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Your driving force will be a single-minded desire to take your destiny in your own hands. Your organisational abilities will be flawless, and a burning desire to succeed will motivate you to keep pegging at your tasks. Ganesha says your managerial abilities will be enhanced by your decision-making and reasoning abilities.

Libra

Ganesha says that you will be able to spend more time with your friend circle. You will be attracted to someone of the opposite sex. In the evening today, you will be able to take out your beloved for a romantic evening combined with a drive and dinner at a restaurant.

Scorpio

It seems, the book, ‘How to win friends and influence people’ has left a great impact on your mind, bringing about a lot of change in your practical life too. As you switch to a new business venture, your efforts will be appreciated. In short, you are a personality that everyone would take a note of.

Sagittarius

The pressing needs of your loved ones call for extra attention today. A small party at home may see a group of friends and relatives dine together. This may find you in a chatty mood. Ganesha says an intimate tête-à-tête with your better half would fare you well.

Capricorn

Unless you are calm and patient, your tendency to act impulsively will get you into hot water, warns Ganesha. Your image on the minds of your colleagues and bosses will remain intact, though. You will keep on climbing up the ladder and come closer to success, but don’t get too excited if everything is turning out as per the plan. Keep your focus on your target, so that you don’t miss a step on the ladder.

Aquarius

Most of the time it is your way or no other way, especially when you charging towards your goal. Today, you will push your limits to achieve what you have desired. You are talented, hard-working, creative, and the icing on the cake is your luck which is favouring you big time. You are determined to succeed and you will take up the tried and tested route of hard work, says Ganesha.

Pisces

You will have frequent mood swings today but you will still manage to fix a work-related goal. Your mood will be better if you focus on work. You might feel stressed about some personal matter, but Ganesha says it is not a matter to worry. You will receive some good news by the end of the day.