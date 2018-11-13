“A few Congress Members are With RSS and a Good Share of them Follow Gandhi-Nehru Ideals..”: Binoy Viswam Says Congress Has Fallen For BJP-RSS Trap

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra will hear the 49 review petitions on Sabarimala on January 22. The Supreme Court also made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

Former Minister of Forest, Binoy Viswam has made some observations regarding the situation in Sabarimala.

“I don’t see any reason why Govt should take change their stand on Sabarimala. Govt has the responsibility to stay with the verdict of Sabarimala. Confrontation is not the way of Govt. Devotees should have a stand here. They are being made pawns by BJP and RSS for their political gains. Congress has fallen into the traps of BJP and RSS. It was evident from the words of Sudhakaran. But all Congress members are not falling for this trap. If a good share of them are ready to follow the Gandhi-Nehru ideals, it is good. But we respect devotees and the belief of devotees. So if a young woman who is a believer wants to go there. respecting the temple, Govt will offer them security as per the SC verdict,” said Binoy Viswam in a discussion in Asianet News Channel.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State Secretary Kodieyri Balakrishnan said that CPI(M) will observe November 26 as Constitution Protection Day.