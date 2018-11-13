Army chief asks Kashmiri youth to reject mindless violence

Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that the Army’s focus in Kashmir is to ensure that the kashmiri youths do not join militancy.

General Rawat asked the Kashmiri youth to shun the path of mindless violence saying this would not let them live long. He said the number of local terrorists in Kashmir at the moment was more than Pakistanis and advised the local youth it was “not worth joining militancy because you will not live long”.

The Army chief said radicalisation was happening in Kashmir because of misinformation but the action was being taken against those engaged in radicalising and funding terrorism. He warned that those disrupting Army operations against terrorists will be dealt with strictly.

General Rawat said the government was taking effective action against external forces trying to revive insurgency in Punjab and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was concerned on the issue and was taking direct action to prevent violence from spreading again.

The Army chief also said the separatists should take the opportunity to engage in talks with the Centre’s representative, Dineshwar Sharma, who is talking to cross-sections of people in the Valley.

Replying to questions about the sniping incidents by Pakistani troops that have claimed lives of three of soldiers in the Rajouri sector, General Rawat said snipping was not new and “we too have snippets”.

Earlier, General Rawat honoured the soldiers who got disabled in the line of duty. The Indian Army is observing the year 2018 as ‘Year of the Disabled Soldier’.

The Western Command organised the ‘Samman Samaroh’ for the disabled soldiers of North India. Over 500 disabled soldiers with their families from the states of J&K, Punjab, UP, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh participated in the function.