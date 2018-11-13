China introduces new tactical reconnaissance laser weapon system

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) unveiled a new tactical reconnaissance laser weapon system, LW-30, at Airshow China 2018.

The laser defense weapon system consists of a radar command communication vehicle, a laser vehicle and a support vehicle. It can be integrated into traditional air defense systems such as the close-in weapon system and air-defense missiles.

The system could use directional-emission high-energy laser to quickly intercept many kinds of aerial targets such as drones, guided bombs and mortars.

It features sustainable-combat, high-energy focused launch, efficient thermal management and is capable of long-range detection and imaging, CASIC said in a statement Sunday.