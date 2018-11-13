CPM announces alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday announced that his party will ally with DMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

“We have decided today that in Tamil Nadu we will be with the DMK in the forthcoming elections. We are together on the issue of saving the unity, integrity and harmony of the people of India and the country’s constitutional institutions,” ANI quoted Yechury as saying.

Yechury made this announcement after meeting DMK president MK Stalin at the latter’s residence in Chennai.

He said that more than the leaders’ ‘attitude’, it was “people from the ground” who would ‘push’ them to save India, making them come together.

Responding to actor Rajinikanth’s statement, virtually backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘strong’ man electorally, Yechury referred to the earlier defeats of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004 and his successor Manmohan Singh in 2014.

Asked about attempts being made by Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee respectively, to cobble together anti-BJP fronts and if a ‘mahagatbandhan’ (mega alliance) would become a reality, he said “it will.”

Political parties would be able to iron out their differences for this purpose, he said.