“Government Should Show Some Patience and Wait”: Sreedharan Pillai on Sabarimala Verdict

Pathanamthitta: BJP State president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai said that the Govt should show some patience and wait till January 22nd when Supreme Court will consider the review petition.

The party which rules the state should show the wisdom to avoid conflicts in Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary H Raja said there is no stay for protests in Lord Ayyappa’s court. Temples are the abode of God and Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan tried to let Rehana Fathima go there. He added that Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last Communist Chief minister in India.