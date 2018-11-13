Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Hamas Commander killed during a Special Forces operation

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had identified 10 launches; it said the Iron Dome aerial defence system had made two interceptions.

Nov 13, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Less than a minute
Representational image

An Israeli soldier and a Hamas military commander have been killed during an Israeli Special Forces operation inside Gaza, the media reported on Monday.

The operation took place on Sunday night in circumstances that have yet to become fully clear, but resulted in six other Palestinian deaths, and a second Israeli soldier moderately wounded, CNN reported.

Hamas identified the deceased military commander as 37-year-old Nour Baraka of the Qassam Brigades.

Neither of the Israeli soldiers have been named. Reports of the Palestinian deaths were followed by sirens, indicating incoming rocket fire, sounding in Israeli communities close to Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had identified 10 launches; it said the Iron Dome aerial defence system had made two interceptions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he was cutting short his visit to Paris and was returning to Israel overnight, according to a statement from his office.

Tags

Related Articles

indian-army-finally-gets-bulletrproof-jackets-as-government-signs-the-contract
Apr 10, 2018, 03:58 pm IST

Indian Army finally gets bulletproof jackets as government signs the contract

police station
May 9, 2018, 02:34 pm IST

Blasts and gunshots reported from police station; casulaitites feared

Jun 16, 2018, 06:06 pm IST

Full support from Shatrughan Sinha to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his protest

Jul 8, 2018, 06:54 am IST

Crime Investigation Department arrests 4 terrorists from West Bengal

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close