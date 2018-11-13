India, Morocco sign agreement on combating crime

A bilateral agreement on combating crimes was signed by India and Morocco.

The agreement will provide a strong legal base for the extradition of fugitive offenders who are accused of economic offenses, terrorism and other serious offenses in one contracting state and found in another contracting state.

This agreement will enhance co-operation in the service of summons, judicial documents, letters of request and the execution of judgments decrees and arbitral awards. This agreement aims at mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, a move to strengthen bilateral cooperation and provide a strong legal base for the extradition of fugitive offenders.

The pact was signed by India’s Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Morocco’s Minister of Justice Mohamed Aujjar. The Ministers reiterated their resolve to jointly counter the threats posed by organized crime and terrorism.

On November 8, the union Cabinet gave its approval for the agreement.

India and Morocco have enjoyed cordial and friendly relations and over the years bilateral relations have witnessed significant depth and growth. Both nations are part of the Non-Aligned Movement.