Indian man jailed for filming women in Dubai public toilet

A 27-year-old Indian man, who hid his mobile phone on video mode in a women’s toilet, was sentenced to three months in jail on Tuesday.

He was on the job at a Dubai Metro station, is accused of abusing his access into the public facility to hide his phone and secretly film women who used the toilet.

The Court of First Instance found him guilty of breaching others’ modesty and ordered his deportation. He denied the charge in court earlier, claiming he had forgotten his phone in the toilet by mistake.

His seized mobile phone was ordered confiscated.The case dates back to and prior to June 30 and a complaint was filed at Bur Dubai Police Station.

A Tanzanian receptionist, 35, said she found the mobile phone left in the women’s toilet at her workplace at 9am and it was on video mode. “I handed it over to the security guard. It became clear later that it was the cleaner’s phone.”

During interrogation, the accused admitted that as he was allowed in the women’s toilets, he placed his mobile phone there and put it on video mode. He confessed he did it twice. He hid it in the detergent box the first time and behind the door later.

A CD containing a footage showing the defendant placing his phone near the toilets was enclosed to the case file

The accused was apprehended on June 30.

The cleaner can appeal the verdict within 15 days from the issuance date.