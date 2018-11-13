Israel-Gaza violence erupts after covert operation killings

Violence has flared between Israel and Palestinian in Gaza, a day after seven militants and an Israeli soldier were killed during an

undercover Israeli operation in Gaza.

Militants fired 300 rockets and mortars at Israel. One hit a bus, seriously injuring a soldier nearby.

Israel responded with more than 70 strikes on what it said were targets belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Three Palestinians, two of them reportedly militants, were killed. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said nine Palestinians were

injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials said 10 people in Israel were injured. Israeli media later reported that a man was killed after a house

was hit by a rocket in the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his visit to France for an urgent meeting with his security chiefs.

A Hamas commander and an Israeli soldier were among the dead on Sunday. Palestinians said an Israeli unit traveling in a civilian vehicle had killed the Hamas commander.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli unit was about 3km inside the Gaza Strip, which borders Israel, when militants from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, stopped the car.