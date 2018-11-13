Lal Jr to direct Prithviraj’s next

Prithviraj teaming up with ‘Honey Bee’ fame Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr. The movie has been titled as ‘Driving License’ and it will also have Suraj Venjaramoodu in a major role. Sachi is scripting the movie which is touted to be a full-on commercial entertainer. Last day, the makers had released a casting call for young male actors between the age of 23-30. They are also on the look for male and female actors in the age group of 35-50. Those interested can mail their details to [email protected]

‘Driving License’ is expected to start rolling next February once Prithviraj is free from his other commitments. The actor himself will be bankrolling the movie under his newly launched banner, Prithviraj Productions. The movie will have camera cranked by Ranadive of ‘CIA’ fame and music composed by Sushin Shyam.

Interestingly, the movie was initially planned with Mammootty as the hero and Sachi wielding the megaphone but it didn’t materialize due to some unknown reasons.

Prithviraj meanwhile is busy with the works of his directorial debut ‘Lucifer’. He also has ‘Kaaliyan’, ‘Aadujeevitham’ and Kalabhavan Shajon’s directorial debut ‘Brother’s Day’ coming up. The actor is also in talks for a couple of other projects.which includes one with ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ director Tinu Pappachan.

Prithviraj’s next to hit screens is Nine aka 9, a sci-fi thriller. The movie directed by Janus Mohammed is scheduled to release on February 7.