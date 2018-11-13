Monkey kills 12-day-old baby after snatching him from mother’s lap

A 12-day-old baby was found lying bruised and bitten on the terrace of a neighbour’s house in Mohalla Kachhera area in Agra after a monkey snatched him from his mother, leaving the family in a state of shock.

According to the family, Sunny’s mother was feeding him on Monday evening when the monkey snatched the infant and ran away with him. Sunny’s family members chased the monkey and later found the baby lying blood-soaked on a neighbour’s terrace.

The baby was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the family members said.

Not ready to believe it, the family took him to another hospital, but to no avail.

Eco-activist Shravan Kumar said monkeys are turning aggressive as their natural habitats have been destroyed and the green cover is steadily shrinking. Residents said monkeys loot, snatch and attack people, particularly women and children in Agra.

“People do not dare to go to their terraces. Those who do, have sealed their homes with iron mesh cages. You cannot leave your door open or sit in the sun,” a resident of Vijay Nagar colony Seema Gupta said.