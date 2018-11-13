North Korea removes 636 land mines from border

North Korea has removed 636 landmines from the truce village of Panmunjom straddling the border with South Korea.

The task was part of the military deal both countries signed at their September summit in which Seoul and Pyongyang decided to remove landmines around the South Korean border town of Cheorwon, 90 km northeast of Seoul.

“There were no land mines found in our region and the North informed us that it has removed more than 600 land mines,” South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-Doo said .

The two neighbours on Sunday concluded the withdrawal of troops and equipment from 11 border guard posts.

The South Korean Army has begun mobilizing bulldozers to take down 10 of its 11 posts while planning to maintain one along the east coast set up shortly after the Korean War ceasefire in 1953.

The North is also expected to retain one.