Note ban hurt the poor and benefited the rich wearing “suit-boot: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, saying the note ban hurt the poor and benefited the rich wearing “suit-boot”.

Addressing a rally in Chattisgarh ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi also charged the union government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani’s company through the Rafale aircraft deal.

The Modi-led government “snatched” Rs 30,000 crore from the poor and put it in the pocket of the industrialist, Gandhi said.

The Congress, if propelled to power, would write off debts of farmers in Chhattisgarh within 10 days into government, he said.

“He (Modi) said the note ban brought money out of pillows of people. He is right. But he did not tell from whom the money was snatched…all the poor people had to queue up to exchange notes. Did any billionaire queue up? Did anyone in suit-boot queue up?” he asked.

“India’s prime minister helped turn the black money of the rich into white. He snatched money of the poor, but ensured benefits for the rich,” Gandhi said.

Hitting out at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for questioning him on demonetization, Modi had Monday said in a poll rally that he did not need a “certificate of honesty” from the “mother-son duo” who are out on bail.

The prime minister had also said that demonetization helped recover from “under someone’s bed and in cupboards”.

“They want an account of demonetization. It was due to the demonetization that bogus companies were identified. And because of that, you had to seek bail. Why do you forget that it was due to the note ban that you had to seek bail,” he had said without naming the Gandhis.