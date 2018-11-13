PM Narendra Modi is stronger, powerful than ten opposition parties, says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actually stronger than the opposition combined. The actor-turned-politician said if 10 opposition parties are ganging up against the BJP, then the person on the other side fighting against them must be stronger.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the politician clarified: “My answer was if the opposition parties are seeing the BJP as a dangerous party, then for them (opposition parties), the BJP is a dangerous party. It is for the people to decide.”

“Who is powerful? If 10 people are ganging up against one? Imagine who is powerful? You can decide,” he added, endorsing PM Modi in the Mahagathbandhan versus NDA battle.

On Monday, Rajinikanth had said while responding to reporters’ questions in Chennai that if most of the opposition parties feel the BJP is dangerous, then it must be so. Also yesterday, the Tamil superstar, who had backed demonetisation when it was announced in November 2016, said that the decision was not implemented properly by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Rajinikanth’s remarks on the BJP yesterday were seen as an indication of the superstar moving towards the Opposition camp. The actor is believed to be close to the BJP and has said in the past that his political philosophy is of spiritual politics.