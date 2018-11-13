Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s Pleas: Supreme Court hearing Today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the petitions filed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi challenging the Delhi High Court order denying them relief in a case of reopening of their tax assessments for 2011-12.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to hear the pleas filed by the Gandhis and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who has challenged the September 10 verdict of the Delhi High Court.

Income Tax department has already filed a caveat in the apex court that it should be heard in case an appeal is filed against the high court order.

A caveat is a legal procedure by which an application is filed by any party to the litigation to pre-empt an ex-parte order.