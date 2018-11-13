Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Rakhi Sawant Admitted to Hospital after Thrashed by Women Wrestler, Video

In the video, professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana or The Great Khali, as he is known, can be seen visiting her and asking her what happened.

Nov 13, 2018, 07:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Known for her controversial statements, Bollywood actress Rakhi has this time ended up in a hospital after she decided to go one-on-one with a Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) wrestler. A video of the match that took place in Panchkula, Haryana, showed Rakhi on the ground writhing in pain.

Rakhi is believed to have challenged the wrestler to a match and when she was thrown on the ground, she could not stand up and began to complain of back and stomach pain. She had to be taken out of the ring with the help of a referee and two contestants. Check out the videos that were posted on her Instagram page.

In the video, professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana or The Great Khali, as he is known, can be seen visiting her and asking her what happened.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 10, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

Police suspects foul play in Delhi youth’s death

this actress want to marry prabhas
Mar 17, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

Hot actress from South Indian movies want to marry Prabhas

Feb 20, 2018, 08:05 am IST

BJP MP wants Government to deal with the financials of Rahul Gandhi at a situation like this

Jun 6, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

People Want this Girl To Dump Her Boyfriend Because of The way he ate KitKat!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close