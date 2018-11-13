Sabarimala Verdict: Does it Mean there is a Stay on Young Women’s Entry into Sabarimala?

The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

After Considering the review petition, the court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22. But does the verdict mean there is a stay on the order of young women’s entry into Sabarimala? Not quite.

The Supreme Court says there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple. This means women can go to Sabarimala and ask for protection from State police if needed.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran said that he will make comments about the verdict after studying it in detail and consulting it with the government.