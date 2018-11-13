SABARIMALA VERDICT: This is How Devaswom Board Minister Reacted

The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

After Considering the review petition, the court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22. Reactions are coming in from different corners and this is what Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said about the verdict.

Govt has already clarified its stand on the issue. For Govt, whatever be the verdict of Supreme Court, it is our responsibility to implement it. For now we have to study the verdict in detail. There should be a meeting on the verdict, have to meet Chief minister and take a decision. Govt is not changing their stand. Whatever is the SC verdict, is Govt’s opinion.

clarified, the Devaswom Minister.