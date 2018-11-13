These are the most expensive things owned by Ranveer Singh

Top celebrities in India, especially Bollywood actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

One of the top Bollywood actors who own expensive things is Ranveer Sigh.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has a net worth of Rs 136 crore and an annual income of Rs 32 crore. He has a number of films lined up and endorsing a number of brands. Here are 10 expensive things that he owns.

Franck Muller Vanguard

While his girlfriend Deepika Padukone has her share of a sleek and chic wrist watch collection, Ranveer Singh isn’t far behind either. The fancy wrist watch was gifted to Ranveer by his upcoming director and co-producer of Simmba, Rohit Shetty. The wrist watch costs a whopping Rs 4.8 lakh.

Ariel Vintage Motorcycle

Remember the vintage motorcycle we saw Ranveer Singh’s character Varun Shrivastav’s character ride around in Lootera (2013), a film that also starred Sonakshi Sinha? Well, the makers of the film decided to gift the bike to the Bollywood hearthrob as a token of appreciation. There are just 4 of these exclusive vintage bikes in India and this one costs Rs 6.8 lakh.

Shoe Collection

Breaking stereotypes that Bollywood diva’s are the only ones with a exquisite collection of shoes, Ranveer Singh has been giving them a run for their money. We already know that the actor is the brand ambassador for Adidas’ shoe collection, but did you know that Ranveer has over 1,000 shoes worth Rs 68 lakh? He even as a favourite among them – the Adidas Yeezy!

Mercedes Benz E Class

This luxury vehicle is one of Ranveer’s beloved possessions. It is one of the first luxury cars that the actor bought with his own money after he joined Bollywood. Priced at Rs 70 lakh, the car is all kinds of exclusive even to this day. The one Ranveer owns is silver in colour and the actor had been photographed a number of time in the past with his vehicle.

Jaguar XJL

The Padmaavat star has a Jaguar XJL which costs a whopping Rs 1.07 crore. The actor has been spotted with this exquisite vehicle a number of times on the streets of Mumbai, arriving at parties of his peers and even with his lady love Deepika Padukone. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which is worth Rs Rs 1.04 crore.

Mercedes Benz GLS

If you thought that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was the only luxury SUV that the actor owns, think again. The Gully Boy star also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS – a top-of-the-line mean machine that costs a whopping Rs 1.56 crore and the actor has been seen in it in all his pride and glory.

Aston Martin Rapide

It seems, James Bond isn’t the only one who drives an Aston Martin, our very own Gully Boy too has one od them. This one is the best among all the luxury vehicles parked in Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant garage and is priced at a whopping Rs 3.29 crore.

Goa Bungalow

Now comes his lush homes in prime locations of this country. First up is his vacation home in Goa which cost the actor Rs 9 crore to buy. The Simmba star bought this property a few years back and visits this place to unwind as and when he can. If rumours are to be believed the actor spent a few days here with his girlfriend and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone not too long ago.

Goregaon Apartment

This was Ranveer’s initial apartment where the actor used to live while he was still a newbie in Bollywood. However, one hit after another got the actor the bank balance of a lifetime. Yet, this apartment was no less plush and cost Rs 10 crore even in today’s time.

Apartment at Beaumonde Towers

Not just Deepika Padukone, but her boyfriend and if rumours are to be believed, soon to be husband Ranveer Singh also owns a flat at the plush Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The sea-facing apartment cost the actor Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase, however, that real-estate price has escalated since then.