This is How Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Responded to Sabarimala Verdict

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on January 22. The Supreme Court also made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has now made his response to the verdict. He said:

Supreme Court has only kept the review petition to be considered on another date. There is no new verdict here. There will discussions at government level about further actions to be taken after studying the SC verdict. Chief Minister has already said that the Govt will implement the SC order. The verdict is not to throw Government into any problem. There is no change in the already existing situation regarding the verdict.

He added that, under the current circumstances,CPI(M) will observe November 26 as Constitution Protection Day.