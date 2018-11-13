Trupti Desai Announces the Date in Which She is Planning to Go Sabarimala

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on January 22. The Supreme Court also made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

Activist Trupti Desai, who has always been in the forefront of all movements to lift the age regulation in Sabarimala seems geared up to go Sabarimala. Tripti Desai said:

“I will go to Sabarimala between 16th November to 20th November

She added that she will announce detailed date tomorrow, reports NEWS 18.