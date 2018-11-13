Valsan Thillankery Sends a Strong Warning to Kerala Government

RSS leader Valsan Thillankery has sent a strong warning to Kerala Government after the S.C verdict on Sabarimala review petition came out today. He said Government should call an All Party meeting and ensure that young women are not entering Sabarimala till January 22nd.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.