Verdict Out on Sabarimala Case. BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2018, 03:47 pm IST
The Supreme Court has considered 49 review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. The petitions urged the court to revisit it’s September 28 order to allow women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The pleas were considered by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi headed bench.

After Considering the review petition, the court has decided to reconsider the petition in open court on January 22.

Earlier today, a plea was moved in the court to mention the pleas for an open court hearing but the CJI turned down the request. Kerala government has opposed the four writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court. CJI Gogoi said that the court will decide on hearing the writ petitions after a decision on review petitions.

