Vivo launches Y95 with Dual Rear Cameras : Price and Specs

Vivo has launched it’s new Y-series smartphone Y95 with Dual Rear Cameras.

Vivo Y95 Price and Availability

The Vivo Y95 has reportedly been priced at PHP 13,999 (~Rs 19,100) in the Phillipines. The phone comes in two colour variants: starry black and aurora red. It is said that the Y95 is now available for purchase in all Vivo stores and kiosks across the country. Vivo hasn’t yet announced if and when it’ll launch the Y95 smartphone in India.

Vivo Y95 Specifications

On the specs front, the Vivo Y95 comes with a 6.22-inch IPS display that bears a resolution of HD+ (1,520 x 720 pixels) and a 2.5D curved glass up top. The screen also flaunts the same Halo notch as seen on the Vivo V11 smartphone. The tiny cut-out houses a selfie camera and helps the handset to achieve screen-to-body ratio as high as 88.6 percent.

Under the hood, the dual-SIM phone tows 1.9GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. In optics, the Y95 boasts of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter on the rear. There is an LED flash that backs the sensors, and the phone can shoot images with depth effect. For selfies, the handset gets a 20-megapixel sensor with AI that can detect your age, gender, skin tone, skin texture, and lighting environment. The device also has AR technology that lets you use emojis in fun ways.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by a 4,030mAh battery, and the handset boot Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.5 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the phone employs Wi-Fi, 700MHz 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, GM Radio, GPS/ GLONASS, and BeiDuo.