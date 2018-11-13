Latest NewsVideo

WATCH: Police Woman’s Hot Moves to Bhojpuri Song Goes Viral

Nov 13, 2018, 02:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Cops can be tough, but they have their fair share of lighter moments too. In one such moment, a woman, allegedly a cop in Patna is seen making some hot moves to a Bhojpuri song. The video has gone viral on the internet. The video also shows her encouraging her moves while recording the video. Watch the video here:

As you can see, none of them is in police uniform and the setting doesn’t seem to be the inside of the police station either. So it is difficult to make sure whether this is actually taken inside a police station. Patna police have denied that the woman seen dancing in the video is not one of their own.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 15, 2017, 08:13 am IST

Vijay Mallya is reluctant to come to India jail because of this reason

Jul 5, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan posed Again in Bikini, Netizens Trolled her Brutally: See Pics

Nov 1, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Lesser known facts about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

EA
Aug 15, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

His Salay is 340 Crores, Yet Patrick Soderlund Resigns From EA Sports

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close