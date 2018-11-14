“Activists Can Go Sabarimala, Police Will Give Protection”: Adv Jayasankar Trolls Verdict

More often than not, it is hard to decipher the actual meaning of Advocate Jayasankar’s Facebook post. His words are often sarcastic and subtle and unless you know the man, you would take a different meaning than what he intended. His latest Fb post appears to be one that trolls S.C verdict on Sabarimala. Here is a translation of Advocate Jayasankar’s post.

“Nobody lost in Sabarimala case, everybody won. Review petition will be only considered after Makaravilak. Congress and BJP can continue their protests. No ban on namajapayajna and the hundial challenge.

The verdict of September 2018 is not stayed yet. So activists between the age of 10 and 50 can go to Sabarimala. Police will give them protection. Those who oppose will be punished. Talks on Renaissance by Left parties will be conducted. Cultural leaders will continue their speech.

By the time the review petitions are considered, Parliament election will be announced. The rest will be decided by people.

Jayasankar ends his post by the chant “Swamiye Saranamayyappa”