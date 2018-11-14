Check out your daily horoscope for November 14, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions below:

Aries

Boy! Are you ambitious today or what! You plan meticulously and perform impeccably. However, you will progress at snail’s pace. But don’t lose heart, as Ganesha showers his blessings on you, dear one.

Taurus

Planning your own milestones and celebrating the success of friends is the agenda for the day. Your thoughts will be progressive in business or at work, and any plans you make will make a rock-solid foundation for your future. Social gatherings and parties will beckon with bubbly and bruschetta.

Gemini

An occurrence from the past will become a cause of worry for you today. You will also be concerned owing to the deteriorating health of the elders in your family. You will encounter medical expenses. The later half of the day should see your worries abate somewhat, says Ganesha.

Cancer

The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. Ganesha hopes that by evening you will get a hint that tomorrow is going to be more interesting.

Leo

You are businesslike and practical in your approach, however, you have a tendency to lose your temper. You will be able to channelise your aggression into business today. It is a good thing, since you need an outlet for your energy. The advise of your elders will help you. You will be able to comfortably sail through the day today, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Don’t procrastinate matters regarding your health, advises Ganesha. Today you are raring to take on some past wounds. However, peace and quietude are the dominant flavours today. Ganesha suggests that you go ahead and enjoy yourself, if only just to recharge your batteries.

Libra

Ganesha says you will stay in accordance with your prestige or social status. Your innovative ideas will help you progress in your work field. Now is a good time to put into completion those ideas, which had taken a back seat. Ganesha wishes you a day full of joy and happiness ahead

Scorpio

Blood is thicker than water, and you will experience this in true sense today, says Ganesha. Dedicate this day to your family and friends, enjoy and make merry. Feel as if you are on the top of this world when you set out on a secret date with your beloved. Life is beautiful, indeed!

Sagittarius

Your temper is as hot as a fireball today foresees Ganesha. Not for nothing they say that anger may destroy the world. Don’t axe your own feet by your aggressive behaviour. Cool down and think before you act. There are chances that you may experience financial crunch, handle it carefully, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn

You are witty and wise. With your extraordinary vision and intelligence, you will help many their career and later, thanks to you, they will be near to their goals. Whenever some dark clouds of reality hover above your head, you know how to find the silver lining and get out of a problem. If you are handling a project, you will bring it to its successful completion today, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius

It’s a busy day at work, and you’re probably involved in some pending project work. It’s advisable that you don’t get complacent. Keep an eye on your opponents to have an edge over them, suggests Ganesha. Colleagues will be supportive, and so will family.

Pisces

Organized and sorted as you are, you will still find yourself clouded with emotions today. Those you are thoughtful and calculative as a person, you will discover the joy of emotions and the warmth that accompanies them. You will take the time to feel things instead of thinking of them and this change in your behaviour will either be the cause of worry or amusement for those who are close to you, says Ganesha.