Coalition air strikes killed 28 in Syria

In Syria, air strikes by the US-led coalition have killed 28 people in an eastern holdout of the Islamic State group on the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said those killed in the village of Al-Shaafa in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, included 22 members of IS families and six other people not yet identified.

The coalition has been backing a Kurdish-led alliance called the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the jihadists.

Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.

Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.