Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Latest Pics Out : See Here

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially husband and wife now. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are in Italy for their two-day wedding festivities, were married in a traditional Konkani ceremony today at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The Ranveer-Deepika wedding will be attended by their close friends and family.

Security measures at the event locations have been compared to that provided for world leaders, with drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Of course, pictures have been hard to come by.