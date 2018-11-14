Finally Ranveer-Deepika got married

It has finally happened; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have got married at the stunning Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony.

With this two-day festivity, the couple is all set to tie the knot in a Konkani-South Indian style wedding today and in Sindhi ritual tomorrow.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for quite a while. Bollywood’s ‘Bajirao’ and ‘Mastani’ have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela’ that was released in 2013.