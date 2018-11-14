Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Foreign Women abuses Air India crew members on-board flight

Nov 14, 2018, 01:30 pm IST
An Irish woman verbally abused Air India crew onboard a London-Mumbai flight after she was allegedly refused more wine.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was captured on video. The clip was made accessible on Wednesday. In the video shot on-board, the passenger can be heard hurling abuses at the crew member and objecting to not being served more wine.

The woman passenger can be heard saying, “I’m working for all your people. The f*****g Rohingyas, the f*****g people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don’t get any money for it, by the way. But you can’t give me a f*****g glass of wine, is that correct?”

“Calm down, no touching,” a crew member is heard saying.

In another video that has been doing rounds after the incident, she is heard saying, “You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people… But you won’t give me a glass of wine… You can’t give me a wee bottle of wine.”

