Latest NewsInternational

Hamas announces ceasefire with Israel after worst escalation in years

Nov 14, 2018, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip announced an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel after a severe escalation of violence threatened to descend into full-blown war.

The groups, including Hamas, issued a joint statement saying they would abide by the ceasefire as long as Israel did the same.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the military had not commented on the announcement.

The violent escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza was the worst since a 2014 war. Seven Palestinians were killed in Gaza over the course of some 24 hours as Israeli strikes targeted militants and flattened buildings while sending fireballs and plumes of smoke into the sky.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 19, 2018, 07:47 pm IST

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan gets legal notice for this shocking reason

Jun 14, 2018, 06:28 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 2 Crore to widows of Indian Army soldiers’ and farmers

geetha kapoor with boy friend
Mar 17, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Famous Reality show judge’s intimate pics with boyfriend went viral

Aug 25, 2017, 02:31 pm IST

Violence erupts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Police and insurgents killed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close