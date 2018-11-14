Harish Meena’s joining Congress is an unfair step, says BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that BJP Harish Chandra Meena MP joining Congress is an unfair step. The party had given him a lot, but he chose to quit it in “an unfair step”, he said. His decision to leave the party, however, will make no difference to it, he added.

Harish Meena, BJP’s Dausa MP, joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and AICC’s state in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday.

Harish Meena, a former IPS officer and Rajasthan DGP, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader and Sapotara MLA Ramesh Meena said though his party had given a lot to the family of Namonain Meena, his brother Harish Meena joined the BJP in 2014.

Harish Meena has returned home, said the deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Harish Meena was DGP during Gehlot’s tenure as chief minister and was pitted by the BJP against his brother Namonarain in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Dausa constituency.

He had won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Kirori Lal Meena, who was then a candidate of the National People’s Party, by a margin of 45,404 votes.

His brother Namonarai Meena, then a Union minister, had stood third in the result.

Talking about the “tussle” within the Congress over ticket distribution, Trivedi said its state leaders have already announced their candidature for assembly polls even before the party declaring its candidates.

He said while Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot and party’s state chief Sachin Pilot have announced to contest, another leader Harish Chaudhary has filed nomination, and it’s all before the declaration of candidates.

Congress is taking one step forward and the next step backward. The situation seems awkward. Delay in finalizing the candidates’ list indicates that the ticket distribution is stuck in a tussle over the shares of its top leaders’ candidates in the list, he said.