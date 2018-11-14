Here are the List of Demands that Trupti Desai has Kept in Front of Kerala C.M

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on January 22.

Activist Trupti Desai, who has always been in the forefront of all movements to lift the age regulation in Sabarimala seems geared up to go Sabarimala.

Tripti Desai had yesterday said that she will go to Sabarimala between November 16th and 20th. But now she has gone one step ahead and made the exact date clear.

Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala on November 17. Desai sought police protection for her visit, by writing a letter to Cheif Minister of Kerala. But then the letter contains elaborate demands that might make one think whether Kerala’s Chief minister should dance to the tune of an activist, who knows very well that her presence can create problems at Sabarimala.

Trupti will reach Kerala on Saturday. She wants police to receive her at the airport and allow safe passage to govt guest house at Kottayam. She asks govt to ensure her safety along with her 7 companions and to take care of all her expenses from the moment she lands at the airport. This includes the rent of Guesthouse, the expenses of the policeman on duty to protect her, the food on the way and travel expenses. What is most bizarre is that Trupti has asked to wake her up in the guest house and allow Darshan at 7 o clock.

It is quite evident that Trupti is not aware of the rush at Sabarimala as she says she wants to reach Sannidhanam in two hours. One cannot help but wonder what is the need of giving Trupti such VIP treatment, overcoming all obstacles, knowing well that her presence would create a huge conflict.