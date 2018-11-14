Latest NewsBeauty

How To Use Honey To Get Glowing Skin

Nov 14, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
Less than a minute
Honey-For-Glowing-Skin

Honey offers a wide range of benefits for your skin apart from making it radiant. It boosts the overall health of your skin thanks to the properties listed below.

  • Honey is an excellent antibacterial ingredient. This property makes it effective against issues such as acne and infection, keeping your skin clear.
  • It is an abundant source of antioxidants which help prevent skin damage and slow down aging.
  • The ingredient is an emollient, which means that it seals moisture to your skin. This leaves you with a smooth and well-hydrated skin.
  • It is also a clarifying agent which helps open and unclog your pores, inhibiting blackheads.
  • Honey also has bleaching properties which help fade scars and pigmentation, leaving you with an even skin tone.

Honey, in its raw form, is a must in everyone’s skin care routine. Keep reading to find out how you can incorporate it into your skin care routine.

