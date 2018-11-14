Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Ertiga 2018 : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki India Wednesday announced the opening of bookings for its upcoming new version of multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Ertiga.

The seven-seater MPV will be launched in an all-new avatar on November 21, 2018, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The new vehicle can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showrooms across India, it said.

The next-gen Ertiga is conceptualised on fifth generation HEARTECT platform to ensure enhanced safety and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance by making it stronger and more rigid, MSI added.

The new Ertiga will be available in both petrol (1.5 litre) and diesel (1.3 litre) engine options.

The Ertiga was first launched in India in April 2012 and the company has sold over 4.18 lakh units cumulatively since its launch.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be the new 1.5-litre motor, which will replace the older 1.4-litre engine that the last gen Ertiga had. The 1.5-litre engine makes 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is expected to have a fuel economy figure of around 20 kmpl. The petrol engine will also be mated to a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox apart from the standard 5-speed manual option. The petrol engine will also be getting the SHVS mild hybrid system.

The diesel engine on the other hand is the 1.3-litre DDIS 200 motor that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. Fuel economy for the diesel Ertiga is expected to be over the 25 kmpl mark since it will also get the SHVS system, just like on the petrol engine. That said, the diesel will be offered only with a manual gearbox and not with the expected AMT option at the time of launch. Both petrol and diesel options will be available with 4 variants – Lxi/Ldi, Vxi/Vdi, Zxi/Zdi and the range topping Zxi+/Dzi+.