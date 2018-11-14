‘Mersal’ team reunite for ‘Thalapathy 63’

The official announcement of actor Vijay’s new movie was made today with a press release.

Director Atlee is reuniting with Vijay after the blockbuster success of ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’. So the duo is coming together this time eyeing a hattrick of hits. The movie tentatively titled as ‘Thalapathy 63’ will be produced by AGS Entertainment.

For his new film, Atlee has retained the core team from ‘Mersal’. Music will be handled by maestro AR Rahman, his third successive film with Vijay after ‘Mersal’ and ‘Sarkar’. GK Vishnu is the cinematographer and Vivek is the lyricist. Anal Arasu will be choreographing the action sequences.

Atlee, a self-confessed Vijay fan, had recently said that their new film will be entirely different from their previous two films. He is quoted saying, “I feel more courageous and more responsible. I wish to do something which wasn’t done before. I’ve got a good lead. Expect the unexpected.”