Mysore royal family member breaks her silence over Tipu Jayanti

Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, from Mysore royal family, expressed her observations over the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

“The atrocities by Tipu is recorded in history books. Our ancestor Maharani Lakshmamanni and her son were kept in confinement in Srirangapatna. And there are several other incidents that have caused us pain. No doubt, he hurt our family. But raking up such issues from the past causes us immense pain. I don’t believe in exposing ourselves to be hurt. Nobody has a right to hurt us. It is always better not to give in to situations that cause you hurt,” said Wadiyar, while speaking to a private television channel.

Even as she refused to comment on Tipu Jayanti celebrations, she reiterated that people suffered many atrocities under Tipu’s reign. “It is the government decision. One must understand that it was not just our family that suffered in the hands of Tipu. There is a community called Mandyam Iyengars, who also suffered. The community does not celebrate Deepavali till date as mass killings were carried out on Deepavali by Tipu Sultan. Similarly, people in Madikeri have also suffered.”

The state government is, perhaps, free to take decisions which are beneficial or hurtful to the people, she said in a sarcastic tone, adding that as a citizen she was entitled to her opinion.