Nokia launches 106 new edition with long battery life : Price and Specs

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia 106 feature phone in Russia. The new feature phone is the successor to the original Nokia 106 that was launched back in 2013 and shares similarities with respect to the display size, navigational buttons and battery capacity.

Nokia 106 makes use of a polycarbonate body with a contoured design. It has a 1.8-inch QVGA (128×160 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the MediaTek 6261D processor and comes with 4MB of RAM. It is backed by an 800mAh battery and supports Dual SIM functionality. With respect to connectivity options, there is a Micro USB port and has a reported talk time of 15.7 hours.

Nokia 106 feature phone measures 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm and weighs 70.2 grams. As part of the pre-instaled apps, users can play the classic Snake Xenzia and try-and-buy games such as Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, Tetris and more. The feature phone can reportedly hold up to 2000 contacts and 500 text messages.

The new Nokia 106 is priced at 1500 rubles (approximately Rs. 1,697) and will go on sale in Russia later this month. The feature phone has a reported standby time of 21 days and is available in Dary Grey colour.