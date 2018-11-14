Over 800 women register online for pilgrimage to Sabarimala

A total of 800 women from the hitherto banned age group of 10 to 50 years have registered online for prayers at the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming festival season beginning on November 16.

Most of them are from Andhra. Women from North India have also booked for the pilgrimage.

The bookings have been done through KSRTC online booking and Sabarimala Digital Crowd Management System.

Meanwhile, there are special instructions not to reveal the details of women who have booked for Sabarimala trip as protests and tensions still prevail in Sabarimala and across the State over young women’s entry in Sabarimala.

Bookings can be made till January 19 through the website sabarimalaq.com. While booking a convenient time for darshan, the devotee will also be able to book KSRTC ticket through the portal.

From Nilakkal to Pamba, only KSRTC buses will be allowed to the route. Those who reach Nilakkal without booking bus tickets through the web portal will have to buy tickets from Nilakkal KSRTC counter. The tickets available will be round trip tickets that allow journey from Nilakkal to Pamba and back.

Non-AC tickets valid for 48 hours will cost Rs 80 and AC tickets will cost Rs 150. Kerala police had started the booking facility from October 30. Those book for darshans through sabarimalaq.com will get digital queue coupon. Those who get this coupon will get digital queue entry card.

Only those having entry card will be allowed to climb the hillock from Pamba. The card will be verified near Ganapathy temple, Pamba, Marakoottam and Sannidhanam.