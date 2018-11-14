“Pakistan Doesn’t Need Kashmir as it Cannot Handle 4 Provinces It Has”: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan has always been talking about Kashmir as if they would have done wonders there. It has been proven many times that Pakistan army sends proxies to Kashmir to disrupt the peace of the valley. Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s former batsmen known for his attacking batting style and clever leg spin has finally said something about Kashmir that makes a lot of sense.

Afridi said that Pakistan Can’t Even Manage Its 4 Provinces and that it doesn’t need Kashmir. He said:

I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die…Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir… It can’t even manage its four provinces…What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful”

Afridi was speaking in London, the United Kingdom, at a press meet.

Earlier this year Afridi has made another comment about Kashmir that provoked Indians. On Twitter, he said: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”