PM Narendra Modi to Visit Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Singapore to attend series of summits including East Asia Summit and ASEAN. Taking it to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi wrote, “I will be visiting Singapore on 14-15 November, to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits. In addition, I would also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting.”

In the series of tweets, PM wrote, “On 14Nov, I’ll have the honour to be the first Head of Govt to deliver Keynote Address at Singapore Fintech Festival. It is the right forum not only to showcase India’s strengths in this fast-growing sector but also to forge global partnerships for fostering innovation and growth.”

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.