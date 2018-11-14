Latest NewsSports

Ranji Trophy: Kerala in a Strong Position Against Andhra Pradesh

Nov 14, 2018, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala looked well set to beat Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match. After conceding a lead of 74 runs in the first innings, Andhra finished at 77 runs for 6 wickets on day 3, with a lead of just 3 runs.

After holding together Kerala’s innings with a brilliant century 133(232), Saxena proved to be the chief destructor with the ball as well picking 5 for 29. With two days to go, Kerala would expect Andhra to be dismissed around a total of 100, setting themselves a target of 30, which they should be able to score.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 6, 2017, 07:22 am IST

IF you are marrying a Dalit; centre will give you 2.5 lakh.

Dec 26, 2017, 08:10 am IST

Angry Minister to doctors “Better you join Naxal groups so that we can shoot you”

Oct 27, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Celebrities who sizzled in red carpet of 2018 Latin American Music Awards: See Pics

Sep 1, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

Bishop Touches Famous Singer’s Breast at Funeral: Apologised after Pics and Videos went Viral

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close