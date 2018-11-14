Ranji Trophy: Kerala in a Strong Position Against Andhra Pradesh

Kerala looked well set to beat Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match. After conceding a lead of 74 runs in the first innings, Andhra finished at 77 runs for 6 wickets on day 3, with a lead of just 3 runs.

After holding together Kerala’s innings with a brilliant century 133(232), Saxena proved to be the chief destructor with the ball as well picking 5 for 29. With two days to go, Kerala would expect Andhra to be dismissed around a total of 100, setting themselves a target of 30, which they should be able to score.