Ratasan actor Vishnu Vishal gets divorced

Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal has announced that his marriage is over and that he and his wife have divorced. On Tuesday, Vishnu Vishal tweeted that he and his wife Rajini have been separated for a year and that they are now legally divorced.

The actor added that the two of them have a beautiful son together and that taking care of him would be their top priority. He also said that the two of them have spent some wonderful years together and that they will remain good friends and respect each other.

Vishnu Vishal requested everyone to respect their privacy in these difficult times.

Rajini is the daughter of actor K Natraj. She was Vishnu’s junior in college where the two of them met and got into a relationship. They got married in 2011 in Chennai.

Vishnu Vishal made his debut in 2009 in Vennila Kabadai Kuzhu. He went on to act in films like Mundasupati and Jiva before delivering a blockbuster with Ramkumar’s Ratsasan.