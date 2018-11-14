Royal Enfield launches Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 launched in India. The two motorcycles; Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have a starting price of Rs 2.34 lakh and Rs 2.49 lakh, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom (India).

The two motorcycles have been among the most-awaited products to be launched in the Indian two-wheeler segment. Both motorcycles offer a modern-classic look, with the Continental GT 650 following a cafe racer theme while the Interceptor 650 offers a scrambler-style classic design.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 design takes inspiration from the iconic 60s Interceptor, with the essence of a quintessential British Roadster. The Interceptor 650 comes with clean lines, classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, braced handlebars and diamond-quilt-patterned twin seats.

The Continental GT 650 further comes with a sculpted fuel tank, weight-forward stance, rear-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars.

Bookings for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are now open in company dealerships across India. The two 650cc motorcycles can be booked for an amount of Rs 5,000.

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by an all-new 649cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. It produces 47bhp and 52Nm of torque. The engine is further mated to a six-speed gearbox, assisted by a slipper-clutch which comes as standard.

Braking Duty on the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 is through 320mm and 240mm disc brakes from ByBre (By Brembo) at the front and rear, respectively. Both motorcycle also features dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles will be offered in a range of vibrant and youthful colour options. The Continental GT 650 is available in five colour options while the Interceptor 650 is available in seven paint schemes.

The Royal Enfield 650cc twins (Interceptor and Continental GT 650) have been among the most-awaited motorcycles by most bike enthusiasts. The two motorcycles are now the most affordable and value-for-money parallel twins available in the market.