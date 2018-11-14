Latest Newscelebrities

Shah Rukh Khan says his daughter is dusky but she is the most beautiful girl in the world

Nov 14, 2018, 11:04 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from admitting the facts even though he got trolled many times for doing so. The actor was present at the inaugural ceremony of 24th Kolkata International Film Festival and he proved once again why he is the King of Wit. He said that one of the controversies was about him endorsing a fairness cream and his daughter’s dark-skin complexion.

He said that he was never the best looking guy or the tallest person, so how can he belittle anyone on those aspects. He said that he was honest and that is what made him a star and said he will be honest and admit that his daughter is sanwli (a young woman with dark skin complexion), but she is the most beautiful girl in the world according to him.

