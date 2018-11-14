This is Why SRK only Visit Restaurents wife Gauri Khan has designed

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself as an interior designer. Over the years, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few have called upon Gauri to design their homes.

Accompanied by her husband at the launch, when Gauri was asked about her work, she posed a question in return. “This is the third restaurant that I have designed. We have a special guest who I have to impress and I hope you are impressed?” asked Gauri turning to her husband.

Replying to his wife’s question SRK in his inimitable style said, “I only come to those restaurants which she has designed because I get free food. This is a Mexican joint and then there are two more of Arth in Pune and Mumbai. Please open more such restaurants. I am going to do my next party here.”

One thing the star wife did reveal is that superstar hubby is not allowed to go to any other restaurants but only the ones she has designed. “This is close to my home. The open area of this place is cool and I also love their bathroom. The indoor-outdoor vibe of this place is very inviting. People love to stay outdoors rather than stay cooped up in their homes. I hope everyone enjoys the space designed,” guffaws Gauri.