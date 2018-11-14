Trupti Desai Finalises the Date on Which She is Going to Sabarimala. Writes to C.M Seeking Protection.

Yesterday the Supreme Court had agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on January 22. The Supreme Court also made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

Activist Trupti Desai, who has always been in the forefront of all movements to lift the age regulation in Sabarimala seemed geared up to go Sabarimala. Tripti Desai had yesterday said that she will go to Sabarimala between November 16th and 20th. But now she has gone one step ahead and made the exact date clear.

Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala on November 17. Desai sought police protection for her visit, by writing a letter to Cheif Minister of Kerala.

Trupti said she will reach Kerala on November 16th and attempt to enter the temple on November 17th. She also made it clear that until and unless she is able to enter the temple, she will not go back to her place.